Kolkata: A BSF Jawan was shot at by smugglers on Monday evening near the Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district, officials said.





Acting on a tip-off, a BSF team intercepted a group of smugglers trying to smuggle Phensedyl cough syrups across the border in Chapra area, they said.





"When the security personnel tried to stop them, the smugglers opened fire, injuring a Jawan. Some empty cases of bullets fired by the smugglers were recovered from the spot," a BSF officer said.





The injured Jawan was taken to the hospital for treatment, he said.







