



Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) is planning to set up a centre for testing strategic electronics, and drones in the Kancheepuram district of Chennai.





As per reports, the centre that is being set up on 10 acres of land at Vallam Vadagal will consist of Greenfield testing infrastructure, including electromagnetic compatibility or electromagnetic interference (EMI/EMC) testing.





“While the focus will be on electronic warfare and electro-optics and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the testing infrastructure will also help in attracting investments to Tamil Nadu from global and domestic aerospace and defence original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It is estimated that Indian defence forces could procure unmanned aerial vehicles worth USD 3 billion over the next 10 years from domestic companies





This will be in addition to expected high growth in the domestic, civilian UAV market, sources said.





While there are a few facilities for conducting defence electronics (Electro-Optics) tests in the country, there are no dedicated testing facilities available in the public or private domain for MSMEs and other industry players.





While the total market size for electronic warfare systems in India is expected to reach nearly Rs 600 crore to Rs 700 crore by 2030, the current market size of the testing industry, estimated at Rs 130 crore to Rs 170 crore, may reach Rs 200 crore to Rs 220 crore by 2030, riding on increasing indigenisation in defence manufacturing.







