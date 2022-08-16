



Karachi: A charter airplane from India with 12 passengers on board landed at Pakistan’s Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Monday. According to reports, the flight departed from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, and landed at Karachi airport at 12:10 pm (local time), Geo News reported, quoting sources.





Shortly after landing in Karachi, the special flight took off with the 12 passengers on board. It is not yet clear why the plane had landed at Karachi airport.





The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed the development and said the international charter flight had flown in from India and it had no connection whatsoever with the country other than that.





The latest incident comes after two planes from India landed in Karachi last month due to technical issues.





Earlier, a SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai flight suffered a mid-air malfunction in its fuel indicator and was diverted to Karachi on July 5.





Similarly, a Hyderabad-bound flight from Sharjah made an emergency landing at Karachi Jinnah’s International Airport on July 17, due to a technical issue reported by the pilot after which the IndiGo aircraft was examined at the Karachi airport.







