

Amidst rising tensions with Taiwan, first images of China-made Z-10ME helicopter, have been leaked online and the new chopper seems to have striking similarities with the Boeing-made Apache. Z-10 helicopters participated in a live fire exercise. Pakistan chose to purchase the Chinese-made Z-10ME attack helicopter. Islamabad is expected to purchase 30 helicopters



A Chinese military observer has posted the image of the new Z-10ME helicopter of the Chinese forces, which has left netizens baffled. The new helicopter is a modified version of the new Z-10 attack helicopter used by the Chinese armed forces and based on the reports, the image has been taken from the Chinese social media site Weibo. It is to be noted that the Z-10 helicopters participated in a live fire exercise conducted by the armed forces in the recent past and can be delivered to Pakistan in the near future. The exercise was conducted by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in the Karakoram Mountains. Moreover, the helicopter has striking similarities to the Boeing-made Apache attack helicopter used by the Indian Air Force.





A new and so far clearest image of the Z-10ME has been revealed showing all the latest additions.



(Image via @Ds走近哈佛 from Weibo)@kt396 @lqy99021608 pic.twitter.com/EVz8f5DgmV — @Rupprecht_A (@RupprechtDeino) August 1, 2022





The attack helicopter Z-10 weighs about 5,100 kg when empty and has a range of 1,120 kilometres. It has a 23-millimeter revolver pistol and four external hardpoints for rocket launchers, air-to-air missiles, and other weapons. The helicopter is capable of carrying up to 16 anti-tank missiles, four multiple 7-barrel rocket launchers, or two multiple 32-barrel rocket launchers, with the potential to use different configurations for different missions.





The helicopters will play a major role in China's relationship with Pakistan as the helicopter are to be sold to the latter. Pakistan chose to purchase the Chinese-made Z-10ME attack helicopter over the Turkish-built T129 in January 2022. Major General Babar Iftikhar, a spokesman for the Pakistani Army, made the news on January 5.





Iftikhar stated that Pakistan had moved on in regards to the Turkish pact when asked if the arrangement was still in place during a news conference. Then, he said that negotiations with China to buy new Z-10ME attack helicopters were ongoing. If the contract is approved, Pakistan will purchase the Chinese helicopter first, exactly as it did with the J-10C. Islamabad is expected to purchase 30 helicopters, the same amount as the T129 ATAK agreement, though the exact quantity is unknown.







