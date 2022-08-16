



Colombo: Chinese 'spy' ship Yuan Wang-5 docked at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port today amid concerns expressed by India and the US. The vessel with some 2,000 sailors on board has facilities to track satellites and intercontinental missiles and is slated to remain at the port till August 22. The update also comes a day after India handed a gifts Dornier maritime reconnaissance aircraft to Colombo.





While Sri Lanka had initially refused permission for the satellite and missile tracking ship to berth at the Hambantota port, the request was later approved after China protested the 'completely unjustified' calls for delay issued by other countries. Details of talks between the two countries however remain elusive, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin declining to elaborate on the issue. The Chinese ship had initially been slated to visit Hambantota port between August 11 and 17.





"Sri Lanka has given Yuan Wang-5 the permission to berth at its port. As for the specific questions that you raised (regarding 'consultations' that were held and the 'concerns' addressed), we have mentioned China's position quite a few times," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing on Monday.





Chinese research vessel Yuan Wang 5 reached the Hambantota Port this morning, reports Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror



(Photo credit: Daily Mirror) pic.twitter.com/Wxt2AHHeZi — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022





A Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry statement on August 13 had said that Colombo held extensive consultations about 'certain concerns'.





The ship's visit for 'replenishment purposes' also comes less than a day after India gifted a Dornier maritime reconnaissance aircraft to Sri Lanka. This will enable the island nation to tackle multiple challenges like human and drug trafficking, smuggling and other organised forms of crime in its coastal waters more effectively.





Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe was present at the impressive handover ceremony which took place on a day when India celebrated its 76th Independence Day. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the induction of the aircraft is timely in view of the current challenges to Sri Lanka's maritime security.



