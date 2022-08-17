

New Delhi: Defence Minister of India Shri Rajnath Singh today on August 16, 2022 handed over indigenously-developed equipment and systems to the Indian Army in New Delhi. These include Future Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS), new generation anti-personnel mine ‘Nipun’, rugged and automatic communication system with enhanced capabilities, upgraded sights system for tanks and advanced thermal imagers. State-of-the art high mobility Infantry Protected Vehicles and Assault Boats were virtually handed over by Raksha Mantri enabling the troops deployed along the borders to respond to any challenge in a befitting manner.





The equipment/systems have been jointly developed by Indian Army in collaboration with Defence Public Sector Undertakings, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Industry, in line with the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to modernise the Armed Forces, under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’.





Shri Rajnath Singh exuded confidence that the equipment and systems will enhance the operational preparedness of the Indian Army and increase their efficiency. It is a shining example of the country’s growing self-reliance prowess, in partnership with the private sector and other institutions, he said.





The Raksha Mantri asserted that the infrastructural needs of the Armed Forces are increasing with constantly-changing times. He called for infrastructural development based on latest technology to help the Armed Forces remain prepared to deal with future challenges. He urged the Armed Forces to strive for excellence and continue dedicating themselves towards Nation Building.





The details of the equipment and systems handed over to the Indian Army are as follow:





Hand Held Thermal Imager (Uncooled)





This equipment is for surveillance and detection. It gives visibility in both day and night and in adverse weather conditions to the soldiers to detect enemy movement and activities.





Commander Thermal Imaging Sight For T-90 tank





This equipment gives enhanced visibility and range to the commanders of armoured columns. Earlier, in T-90 tanks had image intensification systems which had its own limitations and constraints. The limitations have been overcome by use of thermal imaging sight produced by India Optel Limited.





Downlink Equipment With Recording Facility





This downlink equipment helps the helicopters in carrying out constant reconnaissance and surveillance of the borders and operational areas. While on missions, reconnaissance data observed is recorded in the system and can be accessed only when the helicopter returns to the base. The equipment, produced indigenously by M/s Exicom Private Limited, is fitted on the Advanced Light Helicopter.





Semi Ruggedized Automatic Exchange System MK-II





Indian Army had exchanges that provided line communications to the operationally deployed units. However, there were limitations in terms of numbers of subscribers and quantum of data that could be communicated. Also, the equipment could not work with latest internet protocol technology. A new system has been developed by the Bharat Electronics Limited, Kotdwar, which overcomes all inadequacies of the older system.





Upgraded Radio Relay (Frequency Hopping)





In challenging forward areas, where no lines or other forms of communication are available, Indian Army has to extend its communication system. With this radio relay system, forward troops are in a position to operate their communication equipment and radio sets at much longer ranges and in greater depths than hither-to-fore. This is an advanced system with frequency hopping technology and very high capacity. It has been developed by Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru.





Solar Photovoltaic Energy Project





One of the most challenging terrain and operational sectors of the country is the Siachen Glacier. The complete power requirement in the area to operate various equipment was met only through captive generator supply. A solar photo-voltaic plant has been installed to improve the overall energy requirements and also obviate dependence on fossil fuels. This plant at Partapur was virtually dedicated to the Nation by the Raksha Mantri.





Landing Craft Assault (LCA)





There are boats operating in Pangong Tso lake, however, they have limited capabilities. The LCA is much more versatile and has overcome the limitations of launch, speed and capacity. It has enhanced the capability to operate across the water obstacles in Eastern Ladakh. LCA has been indigenously developed by M/S Aquarius Ship Yard Limited, Goa.





Mini Remotely Piloted Aerial System (RPAS)





RPAS removes the operational limitations faced by the Indian Air Force aircraft and the heron Unmanned Aerial Vehicles at tactical level. It empowers the Indian Army by removing the restricted capability for surveillance, detection and reconnaissance at the infantry battalion and mechanised units level.







