



HAL Light Combat Helicopter: Indigenously designed and developed by the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) is a twin-engine helicopter weighing between five and eight tonnes. It is claimed to be the only assault helicopter in the world with a large payload that can take off and land at heights of up to 5,000 metres (16,400 feet). The chopper is capable of operating in various temperatures, ranging from 50 degrees Celsius in the desert to 50 degrees Celsius on snow peaks. The indigenous chopper is a deadly light assault helicopter with air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles. It is equipped with a 20 mm cannon and is capable of holding 70 mm rockets. Recently, the Ministry of Defence has approved the procurement of 15 LCH Limited Series Productions, including five for the Army and 10 for the Indian Air Force. In August 2020, two LCHs were deployed in Ladakh amid the standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control.









HAL Dhruv: HAL Dhruv, meaning Pole Star, is a multi-role Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) which has been designed and developed by the Helicopter Division of the government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The light 5.5T class helicopter is suitable for both utility and attack roles by day and night. The choppers used by the Army and Air Force are equipped with stub wings that can accommodate four air-to-air missiles, four rocket pods for 70mm and 68mm rockets, or up to eight anti-armour missiles. The Weapon System Integrated (WSI) versions for the Indian Army are fitted with the Nag anti-tank missile, being developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). As of March 2017, a total of 228 Dhruv helicopters have been produced by HAL, of which 216 are operational with the Indian Armed Forces. The Army received its first three Dhruvs in March 2002.









Rudra Helicopter: Manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Rudra helicopter is the first armed helicopter being produced indigenously in India. The Rudra is an attack helicopter of the Indian Army and is the Weapon System Integrated (WSI) Mk-IV variant of the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). It is suitable for a wide range of tasks, including close air support, anti-tank warfare, troop transport, and reconnaissance. The Indian Army received its first Rudra helicopter in February 2013. Over 50 Rudra helicopters are operational with the Indian Army. The helicopter’s twin engines, mounted above the cabin, are attached to a four-blade composite main rotor, while the cockpit is made of Kevlar and carbon-fibre materials.









Chetak Helicopter: The Indian version of the Aerospatiale Alouette III helicopter is known as the Chetak. Originally, it was developed by the French aircraft company Sud Aviation. The Chetak was built under licence by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in India. It is used for a wide range of tasks, including winching, freight, under-slung cargo, casualty evacuation, parachute jumps, formation flying, and communication sorties. During its production life, it proved to be a relatively popular rotorcraft; with multiple licenced manufacturers, more than 2,000 units were built.









Cheetah Helicopter: The Indian version of the Alouette II helicopter is known as the Cheetah. It was originally manufactured by Sud Aviation and later Aerospatiale, France. The single-engined helicopter was developed to meet the high operational requirements of the Indian Armed Forces. The five-seater Cheetah helicopter is versatile, multi-role, multi-purpose, highly manoeuvrable and rugged in construction. It holds the world record for high altitude flying among all categories of helicopters. However, most of the Cheetah helicopters used by the Indian Army have completed their 30 years of service.









Light Utility Helicopter: The HAL-developed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) is intended to replace India's longest-serving helicopters, the Chetak and Cheetah. The three-tonne helicopter incorporates a glass cockpit, dual controls and a single Safran Ardiden 1U1 turboshaft engine and has proven its capability at high altitudes both in the Siachen and Ladakh areas. As of January 2020, three LUH prototypes have logged over 550 flights under various environmental conditions. In hot weather and high-altitude tests, the helicopter was flown from Bengaluru, covering a distance of more than 7,000 km and continuously flying for 17 days without any abnormalities.









Apache AH-64E: The Apache AH-64E, the most current evolution of the Apache family, is designed and equipped with an open systems architecture to incorporate the latest communications, navigation, sensors, and weapon systems. The E-model has multiple upgrades from its predecessors, such as the improved Modernised Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision System (MTADS/PNVS). The E-model has an updated Small Tactical Terminal radio that includes the LINK 16 capability required to communicate in a joint environment and is also equipped with a new integrated infrared laser that allows for easier target designation and enhanced infrared imagery that blends infrared and night vision capabilities. In 2020, the government of India inked an agreement with Boeing for the acquisition of six AH-64E Apache helicopters for the Indian Army.







