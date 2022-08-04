Hindustan Turbo Shaft Engine (HTSE) 1200





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is developing a new indigenous helicopter engine—the Hindustan Turbo Shaft Engine (HTSE) 1200. “The HTSE-1200 can be used for helicopters of 3.5-ton class in the single-engine configuration such as the Light Utility Helicopter and for 5 to 8 ton class in twin engine configuration such as the Indian Multi Role Helicopter, Advanced Light Helicopter and Light Combat Helicopter.





The 1200KW Turbo shaft engine would be used as power plant for 3 to 6-ton category helicopters





One technology demonstrator of HTSE-1200 engine was built and it is presently under testing.100% speed run achieved on core engine.





Sea level trials of core engine completed successfully.





High altitude cold weather trials of Jet Mode Engine at Leh and High altitude hot weather trials of Jet Mode Engine at Leh, South Pullu and Khardung-La completed. Run of Power mode engine to 80% of the speed achieved.



