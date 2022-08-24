



Kochi: Vikrant, the indigenous aircraft carrier soon to be commissioned into the Indian Navy, consists of a mini hospital with 16 beds, two operation theatres and for the first time, a CT scan machine. These will be installed on the ship which will cater to every medical emergency on board.





The medical officer posted on Vikrant, Lieutenant Commander Harsha MR, told ANI: "Vikrant has a primary medical complex and we have more than 40 compartments spread over the entire ship. We have a 16-bed hospital with all the facilities such as laboratory, CT scan, ultrasonography, X-ray as well as the blood transfusion department and two dental chairs and dental treatment facilities."





He added that the strength of five officers and 16 Paramedics posted currently onboard can take care of all sorts of emergencies and complete care for all personnel.





Harsha mentioned that Vikrant will be the first ship to have a CT scan machine in India and also have two operation theatres.





"This is the first-ever CT scan machine in warship as well as any ships related to India. This is the first time we have installed a CT scan machine over offload platforms," Harsha said.





The Medical Officer on Vikrant highlighted the facility will be able to cater to all 1,600 sea warriors on the ship.





IAC Vikrant was tested in four trial phases, its fourth trial was completed on July 10. The Indian Navy had on July 28 taken delivery of the carrier from Cochin Shipyard Limited after it had successfully completed the final phase of the sea trials.





With the delivery of 'Vikrant', India has joined a select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.







