



The security of India and Sri Lanka is enhanced by mutual understanding, mutual trust and cooperation, the Indian envoy here said on Monday, as India handed over a Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft to the Island nation's Navy to further boost bilateral defence partnership. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe was present at the handover ceremony.





Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, who is on a two-day visit to the country, accompanied by Indian High Commissioner in Colombo Gopal Baglay handed over the maritime surveillance aircraft to the Sri Lankan Navy at the Sri Lanka Airforce base in Katunayake adjoining the Colombo international airport.





"Security of #India and #Srilanka is enhanced by mutual understanding, mutual trust and cooperation. Gifting of Dornier 228 is #India's latest contribution to this cause," High Commissioner Baglay said at the handing over event.





"Like fruits of other areas of cooperation with India, the gift of Dornier to @airforcelk is of relevance to and a step to meet its requirements for maritime safety and security. It is an example of India's strength adding to the strength of its friends," he said.







