



New Delhi: India on Thursday said that New Delhi is in close contact with the Russian authorities in connection with the detained IS terrorist and a suspected suicide bomber who was planning to attack a member of India's ruling circles.





In a weekly presser, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We are aware of the case and we are in touch with the Russian authorities on the matter."





However, Bagchi refrained from making any additional comments on the case. "Given the security implications, you would appreciate we are not in a position to share further details in this matter at this moment."





This comes as Azamov Mashrabkhon, an ISIS terrorist, was detained by the Russian security agency. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has also released a video where the suspected terrorist has confessed that he was preparing an act of terrorism against a member of India's ruling circles for insulting the Prophet Muhammad". According to media reports, the arrested radical is of Uzbek origin.





The detainee said in the video that he swore allegiance to the IS Amir in April 2022 and underwent special training, after which he flew to Russia, from where he was to travel to India. "I was supposed to be given things there to commit a terrorist attack at the behest of the IS for insulting the Prophet Muhammad," said the man in the video.





Moreover, while responding to a question on India's stand on China-Taiwan tensions, Bagchi stressed, "As we mentioned in the previous presser, I would like to reiterate India's stand and there is no addition to that as of now. There is no change in our stand on the China-Taiwan issue."





"Like many other countries, India too is concerned at the recent developments. We urge the exercise of restraint avoidance of unilateral change in status quo, and a de-escalation of tensions to maintain peace and stability in the region. India's relevant policies are well known and consistent. They do not require reiteration," he added.





In the backdrop of China-Taiwan tensions, India on Monday underscored that any "coercive or unilateral" action that seeks to change the status quo by force will undermine the common security.





At a UNSC briefing on "Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Promote Common Security Through Dialogue and Cooperation" India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj underscored that any coercive or unilateral action that seeks to change the status quo by force is an affront to common security.





Notably, after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid to visit Taiwan against China's wishes, Beijing started holding large-scale military exercises while threatening to take over the self-ruled island.





India and China have also seen a standoff over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger Area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June 2020.





Even at that time India had even then maintained that unilateral actions would not be accepted.





At the UNSC briefing on Monday, Kamboj noted, "Common security is only possible when countries respect each others' sovereignty and territorial integrity, as they would expect their own sovereignty to be respected."







