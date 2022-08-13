



New Delhi: India and NATO have been in touch in Brussels at different levels for quite some time now, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday, noting that it is part of contacts with stakeholders on issues mutual interest.





"India and NATO have kept in touch in Brussels at different levels for quite some time now. This part of our contacts with various stakeholders on global issues of mutual interest," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.





He was responding to a query about a media report of political dialogue between India and NATO in 2019.





The report said that India held its first political dialogue with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation in December 2019.







