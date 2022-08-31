



Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been transformed into a strong, confident and self-reliant nation which is fully equipped to deal with all kinds of threats and challenges, said Union Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajasthan on Tuesday.





He stated that the steps taken by the government in the last eight years have injected new confidence into the armed forces.





He asserted that India has never attacked any country, nor has it captured an inch of a foreign land, but if anyone ever tries to harm the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the nation, a befitting reply will be given.





"We clarified our stand on terrorism when our Armed Forces, displaying tremendous might, carried out surgical strikes in 2016 and Balakot airstrikes in 2019. It was proof that India's military prowess is no less than any country,” Singh said.





He assured the nation that the armed forces are deployed with full readiness to protect the people from anti-India elements.





Singh pointed out that the efforts taken by the government have started to bear fruit as India is not only catering to its own needs but is also fulfilling the requirements of other countries.





He appreciated the fact that defence exports, which were worth about Rs 900 crore eight years ago, have now grown to around Rs 13,000 crore.





He added that a target of Rs 2.75 lakh crore worth of defence exports by 2047 has been set, exuding confidence that India is well on course to achieve the objective.





He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure the safety of Indians who not only reside within the country but also in other parts of the world.





He stressed that the safe return of Indian nationals from Ukraine, amid its ongoing situation with Russia, was a testament to PM Modi’s resolve to ensure the safety and security of every Indian.







