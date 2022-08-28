HAL is developing Combat Air Teaming System an unmanned and manned combat aircraft system





The Indian Army is ramping up the security apparatus of the country by putting use of the state-of-art technologies. Acting in the same direction, the Indian Army is all set to use drones in the modern day warfare ecosystem. Army will be using Chennai-based drone maker Garuda Aerospace’s expertise and technical knowledge to use drones in carrying strategic and tactical operations.





Speaking of the collaboration with the Indian Army, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace Agnishwar Jayaprakash said “Garuda Aerospace has created significant traction by deploying drones for unique applications to support the Indian Army and now will be using multiple purpose drones for strategic and tactical operations.”





This collaboration will also help in meeting defence requirements and enable big companies like us to leverage our expertise, he added.





Notably, the indigenously developed drones are designed with artificial intelligence and machines which have rapid learning. Further, the drone start-up has been invited by the Indian Army to dispatch their technical team to undertake the modification and help the army maintain timelines and operational tempo whilst executing their duties towards the nation.





According to Garuda Aerospace, Demining is an inherently dangerous operation and the Indian Army is constantly endeavouring to improve the speed, cost and efficacy of this process.





Accelerating the use of drones, the Indian Army also intends to use the drones in integral day to day activities as well as bolster effectiveness of special missions by detecting, deterring, and disrupting transnational organized criminal networks.





As per Garuda Aerospace, the firm will be analysing the practices and propose a solution using their ‘Make in India’ drones to decrease the vulnerability of Indian soldiers and manual labour involved by providing reconnaissance, logistic support.





Defence Ministry’s Proposal For Armed Swarm Drones





In July this year, the Defence Ministry announced a new Rs 28,732 crore budget for procurement of military equipment, including a Rs 700 crore plan to purchase swarm drones.





The Defence Acquisitions Council (DAC) noted that drones have been a force multiplier for combats around the world. Accordingly, to augment Indian Army’s capability in modern warfare, Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for procurement of Autonomous Surveillance and Armed Drone Swarms has been accorded by the DAC under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.





Indian Army, Drone Federation To Bolster Counter-Drone Technologies





Earlier this month, the Army Design Bureau (Indian Army) and the Drone Federation of India (DFI) have inked an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaboratively work towards research, development, testing and manufacturing of drones.





The collaboration between the Indian Army and DFI will promote efforts to handhold the industry and academia in order to assist them to develop niche technology and products for procurement by the Indian Army.





Notably, the Army Design Bureau is a nodal agency of the Indian Army that facilitates the R&D efforts with the Industry, Academia, DRDO and DPSUs to enable them to understand and appreciate user requirements in depth, all with the aim of promoting indigenisation.





Whereas, the Drone Federation of India promotes the drone industry by bringing about policy change, creating business opportunities, developing a robust skilling infrastructure, facilitating technology and knowledge transfers, developing standards, and promoting R&D efforts with industry-academia collaboration.







