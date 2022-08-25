



India joins the elite club as the Indian army is set to possess Quantum Communication Technology with equipped troops and a high-end secured defence system.





India is all set to join the elite global club, and the Indian Army will soon possess indigenous and more advanced quantum communication technology with equipped troops and a high-end secured defence system. With the support of Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX), Defence Innovation Organisation, the QNu Labs which is a Bangalore-based deep tech start-up has innovated advanced secured communication through Quantum Key Distribution (QKD). The Defence Ministry has initiated the procurement process of QNu Labs developed QKD systems by issuing a commercial Request for Proposal (REF) after the successful trials.





The leading countries in the QKD systems are China, the US, Canada, and other European countries. A QKD system allows the creation of a quantum secure secret pair of symmetric keys between two points that are separated by a certain distance in terrestrial optical fibre infrastructure. Indian Defence officials also considered this Innovation as a milestone in the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal. The Ministry of Defence explained that QKD helps to create a non-hackable quantum channel for creating un-hackable encryption keys, which are used to encrypt critical data.







