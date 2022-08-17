



New Delhi: Domestically manufactured new anti-personnel mine Nipun and Futuristic Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS) were handed over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to the Indian Army on Tuesday.





Army Chief General Manoj Pande and Lt General Harpal Singh were also present on the occasion.





Future Infantry Soldier As A System

Future Infantry Soldier is being equipped with three primary sub systems. The first sub system is the modern state of art assault rifle along with day and night holographic and reflex sights. The sights are mounted on the weapon and also on helmet to enable a 360-degree visibility and accuracy in operational conditions. In addition to the primary weapon system, the soldiers will also be kitted with multi-mode hand grenade which has also been procured indigenously along with multi-purpose knife.

The second sub system is protection system. This gives protection through a specially designed helmet and a bullet proof jacket. The third sub system consists of communication and surveillance system. This F-INSAS system is capable of further upgradation by incorporating real time data connectivity.

Anti-Personnel mine ‘Nipun’

For a long time, the Indian Army has been using vintage NMM 14 mines. With the efforts of Armament Research and Development Establishment, Pune and the Indian industry, a new Indian mine named ‘Nipun’ has been developed. It will enhance the protection provided to the troops on the borders. The mine is more potent and effective than the existing anti-personnel mine.





A brief on the new weapon systems and aids including the AK-203 assault rifle was presented by Army's F-INSAS soldier to the Defence Minister.





The AK-203 assault rifles are planned to be manufactured in Amethi in a joint venture between Indian and Russian entities.





The government has been initiating various decisions to promote Make in India in defence, said Lt Gen Harpal Singh, Engineer-in-Chief, Indian Army, during the ceremony.





“Different policy decisions have been taken by the Government of India to help promote indigenisation of weapon systems for the Armed Forces. Many new equipment inducted by the Army in this direction including mines, personal weapons and infantry combat vehicles," he said.





This is a result of central government’s effort for encouraging indigenous manufacturing in defence sector along with PM Narendra Modi's call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Ministry of Defence's steps towards self-reliance in defence.







