

Foiling an attempted infiltration attempt from Pakistan, the Indian Army fired at and injured a Pakistani intruder when he was attempting to cross the Line of Control (LoC), in the Nowshera sector in Rajouri's Sher Makri area. Hit on the thigh and shoulder region, the intruder was shifted to the Rajouri Army hospital.





The Indian Army has launched a cordon and search operation in the area in order to rule out the possibility of the presence of more terrorists. The 32-year-old intruder has been arrested and identified as Tabarik Hussain, a resident of Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).





Cordon And Search Operations Underway





The Indian Army had an input of a group of infiltrators who would make attempts to cross the LoC and sneak into Indian territory. Even yesterday, August 20, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Rajouri and Poonch were briefed about the possible infiltration bids by terrorists in the area. This includes the push by terrorists based at the launch pads on the Pakistani side, to enter Indian territory.





The Indian Army was on alert and quickly intercepted the movement of the Pakistani intruder. He got injured in the attempt to crossover.





The forces will now interrogate the intruder to further investigate the objective of the cross-over attempt and to determine whether he was a part of a larger conspiracy or had come to check the route to inform a larger group of terrorists who would follow.





Underground Tunnel Busted; Campaign Against Terror Funding Continues





Among other developments on August 21, the Indian Army, in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir police, busted an underground tunnel in the Wachi area of Zainapora village in Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian district. The operation was conducted in the backdrop of the killing of a Kashmiri pandit by an Al-Badr terrorist in the district.





J&K police, under an SDPO rank officer, conducted raids in the Poonch district in connection with a Hawala funding racket. The raids follow the arrest of Abdul Hamid Mir and Mohammad Yaseen for routing money to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al-Badr. Further in the investigation, the name of another person, Syed, has come up.







