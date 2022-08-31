



Kabul: In the wake of rising terrorism across the border, Iran's special envoy for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazimi Qomi said that Tehran is set to secure the border between Iran and Afghanistan adding that the Islamic Emirate lacks forces to do so.





The Iran special envoy for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazimi Qomi, said that terrorism would grow if the current situation remains the same, "If you say you are not recognized, but also you do not cooperate--what will happen? Of course, the challenges will increase, and terrorism will be strengthened and reach the borders," TOLOnews reported quoting the envoy.





However, the Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid said, "All of our troops are stationed alongside the border with Iran and are fulfilling their responsibilities. We haven't seen any big error there. The Afghans will make their decision on time," denying Qomi's remarks about the lack of sufficient forces on the border.





Several analysts said Iran and other neighbouring countries have time and again called for an inclusive government in Afghanistan. Earlier in April, the main crossing point between the two countries was opened after a brief hiatus due to skirmishes between the border guards.





Since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan last year, Afghan and Iranian border forces have faced each other several times in Nimroz and Herat provinces.





The situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year.





Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated.





The Taliban have committed and continue to commit human rights violations including extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, torture, arbitrary detentions, a massive rollback of the rights of women and girls, and censorship of and attacks against the media.







