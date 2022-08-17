



Tel Aviv: Israeli President Isaac Herzog unveiled the Hebrew translation of the book 'Indians at Herod's Gate' written by the former Ambassador of India to the US, UK and Israel Navtej Sarna on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of its independence on Monday.





The Indian Embassy in Israel hosted an event attended by several dignitaries, including Israeli political leaders, diplomats and business leaders. Both the Israeli President and current Ambassador Sanjeev Singla gave final strokes to a painting by artist Akanksha Rastogi, marking the completion of 75 years of Independence of India.





"75 yrs of vibrant & multicultural democracy! On 75th anniversary of India's Independence, Embassy of India, Tel Aviv held a reception in Tel Aviv which was graced by the Israeli President - Isaac Herzog. During the celebrations, Israeli President - Isaac Herzog unveiled the Hebrew translation of the book 'Indians at Herod's Gate', written by Ambassador Navtej Sarna.





According to the Israel Hayom newspaper, Indian Ambassador Singla in a speech noted that Herzog's father oversaw the transformation of relations between the two nations.





"Today we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of India's independence and 30 years of full diplomatic relations between India and Israel. Mr. President, as we are aware, it was during the presidency of His Excellency Chaim Herzog that our bilateral diplomatic ties were upgraded to full ties," Singla said as quoted by Israel Hayom.





He further touted India's longstanding embrace of its Jewish compatriots.





"Indeed, the civilizational bonds between India and Israel, enrich our contemporary understanding of the relations. Down through the centuries, the Jewish community has thrived in India, in harmony with other communities. And it is rare in Jewish history, that you had a long continuous period where you thrived and freedom and equality as you did in India. And I must say that we India's are proud of that. For several decades, the Indian diaspora - it's a word we learn from you - in Israel has remained a positive and industrious force supporting Israel and connecting our two countries," Singla said, according to the Israeli publication.





Meanwhile, in his video message, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said, "India is a proud democracy rooted in deep history and tradition. It is also an innovation superpower changing the world for the better. That's why Israelis love India and the people. That's why tens of thousands of Israelis visit India each year." Lapid also noted that Israel "looks forward to the next 75 and beyond. We look forward to seeing the next chapter in India is a wonderful story unfold, and we're excited to be a part of the story as a partner, ally, and friend."





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday thanked Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid for sending greetings on India's 76th Independence Day. He also expressed confidence in the ambitious vision of the India-Israel partnership.





"Thank you for your warm greetings on India's Independence Day, Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Confident that our countries will realize the ambitious vision of the #IndiaIsrael partnership," Jaishankar Tweeted today.





India announced its recognition of Israel on September 17, 1950. Soon thereafter, the Jewish Agency established an immigration office in Bombay. This was later converted into a Trade Office and subsequently a Consulate. Embassies were opened in 1992 when full diplomatic relations were established.





Since the upgradation of relations in 1992, defence and agriculture formed the two main pillars of our bilateral engagement. In recent years, relations have seen rapid growth across a broad spectrum of areas and the future vision of the cooperation is of a strong hi-tech partnership as befits two knowledge economies.





India is the only country wherein Israel has the position of Water Attache to help share Israeli best practices and technologies for advancements in India's water management sector.







