



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday thanked Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid for greetings on India's 76th Independence Day and expressed confidence that the two countries will realise the ambitious vision of bilateral partnership.





"Thank you for your warm greetings on India's Independence Day, Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Confident that our countries will realize the ambitious vision of the #IndiaIsrael partnership," Jaishankar said in a tweet.





Yair Lapid conveyed his greetings in a video message. "I want to wish my friends, Prime Minister Modi, Foreign Minister Jaishankar and the people of India a Happy 75th Independence Day!" he said.





PM Modi had last month congratulated Yair Lapid for becoming the 14th Prime Minister of Israel.





"Warm wishes and heartiest congratulations to His Excellency @yairlapid for assuming the premiership of Israel. I look forward to continue furthering our strategic partnership as we celebrate 30 years of full diplomatic relations," PM Modi had said.





India announced its recognition of Israel on September 17, 1950. Soon thereafter, the Jewish Agency established an immigration office in Bombay. This was later converted into a Trade Office and subsequently a Consulate. Embassies were opened in 1992 when full diplomatic relations were established.





Since the upgradation of relations in 1992, defence and agriculture formed the two main pillars of bilateral engagement. In recent years, relations have seen rapid growth across a broad spectrum of areas.





India is the only country where Israel has the position of Water Attaché to help share Israeli best practices and technologies for advancements in India's water management sector.







