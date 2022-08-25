



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended greetings to minister Dmytro Kuleba and the people of Ukraine on the occasion of the country's Independence Day.





Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that India is committed to a broad-based relationship with Ukraine that encompasses several domains.





"Greetings to FM @DmytroKuleba and the people of Ukraine on the occasion of their Independence Day. Committed to our broad-based relationship that encompasses so many domains," he said.





In a phone conversation held earlier this month, Jaishankar had assured Kuleba that the next consignment of Indian humanitarian assistance will reach the conflict-ravaged country soon.





The two ministers also discussed recent developments in Ukraine and their global repercussions.





"Appreciated the conversation today with FM @DmytroKuleba of Ukraine. Discussed recent developments in the conflict and its continuing global repercussions. Assured that the next consignment of Indian humanitarian assistance will be reaching very soon," Jaishankar tweeted.





Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, India has consistently called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the violence. India has called upon both sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue, and also expressed its support for all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.





India on Tuesday said it remained concerned with the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine, saying that any accident involving nuclear facilities could potentially have disastrous consequences.





Addressing a United Nations Security Council briefing, the country's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said that India continues to carefully follow developments regarding the safety and security of Ukraine's nuclear facilities and it attaches high importance to ensuring the safety and security of these facilities.





The ambassador said India also accords high priority to the discharge by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of its safeguards and monitoring activities, in accordance with its Statute in an effective, objective and efficient manner.





"India remains concerned over the situation at the Zaporizhya Nuclear Power Plant. We support the ongoing efforts including that of the IAEA to reduce tensions and steps to ensure nuclear safety and security at the facility," Kamboj said.





This concern comes as recent weeks have seen an escalation in shelling in and around Europe's largest nuclear facility.





The UNSC meeting was requested by Russia, whose forces have occupied the plant since March, or shortly after the start of the war, while Ukrainian personnel continue to carry out their on-site operations.







