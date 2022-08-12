



Former Kerala Minister and ruling LDF MLA K T Jaleel on Friday courted a huge controversy by describing Jammu and Kashmir as "Indian Adheena Jammu and Kashmir" (India occupied Jammu and Kashmir) and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as "Azad Kashmir." Jaleel made the remarks in a Facebook post regarding his visit to Kashmir.





In the post written in Malayalam, the Kerala MLA said "the part of Kashmir annexed to Pakistan was known as 'Azad Kashmir' and it was an area where the Pakistan government does not have direct control."





Jaleel, who was a minister in the previous CPI(M)-led LDF government, said "Indian Adheena Jammu and Kashmir" (India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) consists of parts of Jammu, Kashmir Valley and Ladakh."





BJP leader Sandeep Varier slammed Jaleel for his remarks, saying they were "serious and it is clear that his venomous thinking is visible through the lines."







