



The Union Territory has been rattled by a series of targeted killings in the recent months





Srinagar: A migrant worker was killed and two others were injured during a terrorist attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The attack has come on the eve of third anniversary of revocation of Article 370 when security was on high alert.





According to police, terrorists threw grenades on non-local laborers at Gadoora village in Pulwama district.





The dead labourer has been identified as Mohammad Mumtaz, a resident of Sakwa Paras of Bihar. The injured, Mohammad Arif and Mohammad Maqbool, also from Bihar, have been shifted to a hospital where their condition is said to be stable.





On August 5, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its statehood and special constitutional status.





Regional parties are observing it as a dark day in the history of J&K.





Since October 2019, non-local workers have often been targeted by terrorists.





The target attacks on Kashmiri pandits and Hindus has caused a major security challenge.





Thousands of Kashmiri Pandit employees and also employees from Jammu are not attending their duties in Kashmir Valley after series of targeted attacks in May and June.







