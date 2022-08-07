Superstar Mohanlal on the deck of INS Vikrant, also seen is renowned Director Major Ravi





The soon-to-be commissioned pride of Indian Navy, IAC Vikrant, had a special guest on Saturday - Mohanlal.





The celebrated actor had arrived at the Cochin Shipyard to chat with officials and workers who built the indigenous aircraft carrier.





Lal, who holds an honorary Lieutenant Colonel rank in the Territorial Army had, however, chose a more formal attire for the occasion. And he looked the part in a brilliant blue suit.

I express my heartfelt gratitude for this matchless opportunity, especially to the Commanding Officer, Commodore Vidhyadhar Harke, VSM, and Mr. Madhu Nair, the Chairman & Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard Limited, for their warm reception.@DefencePROkochi pic.twitter.com/wEJJFE9Mz1 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 6, 2022

"Honoured to be onboard India’s 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), soon to be commissioned as Vikrant, built in Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Kerala. She is a true engineering marvel that further fortifies @indiannavy and showcases India’s shipbuilding capabilities," Mohanlal tweeted.





“Witnessing the unmatched peculiarities of this mean machine urges me to triumphantly salute all the people behind IAC Vikrant, the wonder. May she always be victorious at sea!”





Lal was accompanied by actor-director Major Ravi, who is also a retired officer of the Indian Army.





The ship is named after India's first aircraft carrier, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vikrant, which played a vital role in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.





The carrier is 262m long carrier has a full displacement of close to 45,000 tons. The work on the ship's design began in 1999, and the keel was laid in February 2009.



