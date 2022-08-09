



Beijing: Myanmar's envoy to China, U Myo Thant Pe died on Sunday.





Notably, Thant Pe is the fourth foreign envoy to have died in China in the past year.





Ambassador U Myo Thant Pe was last seen meeting a local official in the Yunnan province on Saturday, according to local media reports.





The Myanmar ambassador was appointed in 2019 and stayed in his post after the Myanmar junta seized power in February 2021.





Other foreign envoys to have died in the past year included German ambassador Jan Hecker, Ukraine ambassador Serhiy Kamyshev and Philippines ambassador Jose Santiago Chito Sta.





The Chinese Foreign Ministry today expressed grief over the sudden passing away of U Myo Thant Pe.





"We deeply mourn the sudden death of Myanmar Ambassador to China U Myo Thant Pe and express deep sympathy to his family," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a press conference.





"China maintains close communication with Myanmar and will do its best to facilitate Myanmar's handling of follow-up issues," Wang added.







