



Actor Madhavan visited IAC Vikrant at CSL. He appreciated the honour extended to him to visit Indian Navy's pride. Mr Madhavan interacted with the ships crew and congratulated Team Vikrant ,CSL and all associated with its construction. He also wished the ship very best for the commissioning ceremony.





The Indian Navy extended an invitation to R Madhavan, who is now enjoying the success of his first film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, to tour India's first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC), which would shortly be commissioned as Vikrant.





After visiting the location and speaking with the Indian Navy officials, Madhavan posted on social media to convey his sincere thanks. He also uploaded numerous photos from his trip.





Taking to Twitter he wrote, “My utmost gratitude & Thank you for this very special honour. Such a privilege to be invited by the #indiannavy onto INS VIKRANT- Interacted with the men & Officers of IAC Vikrant -First Indigenously built AircraftCarrier -#Atmanirbhar Bharat @DefencePROkochi & @IndiannavyMedia.”





He can be seen strolling alongside an Indian Navy officer in one of Madhavan's photos, with the IAC Vikrant visible in the distance. In the images, the celebrity sports a black suit and looks dapper as ever.





A few days prior, Mohanlal also visited IAC Vikrant and wrote a lengthy note about his experience with the officers.





He had written, "Honoured to be onboard India’s 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), soon to be commissioned as Vikrant, built in Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Kerala. She is a true engineering marvel that further fortifies @indiannavy and showcases India’s shipbuilding capabilities.”





For the uninitiated, the name of the ship was drawn from the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vikrant, the country's first aircraft carrier. In the India-Pakistan War of 1971.





Speaking of Madhavan, he received glowing accolades for his portrayal of former Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan in the biopic. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which includes a cameo from Shah Rukh Khan, is currently available on OTT.



