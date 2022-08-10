



Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has placed its first order for storage racks for its new away-from-reactor wet storage facility for the Kudankulam nuclear power plant with Holtec Asia. The facility will serve units 1 and 2 at the plant.





The high-density racks for used and damaged fuel from the two Russian-designed VVER 1000 reactors will use Holtec's Metamic neutron absorbing material. The rack modules use Holtec’s proprietary detuned honeycomb technology and will be manufactured in India with Metamic plates to be supplied by Holtec's Orrvilon Manufacturing Division, based in Ohio, USA.





The rack modules will be assembled by an NPCIL-approved supplier, in collaboration with Holtec Asia's manufacturing plant in Dahej, Gujarat, the company said. Holtec Asia's engineering and design centre in Pune, Maharashtra, will administer and coordinate the project with NPCIL in Mumbai.





The fuel rack project contributes to the 'Make in India' initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government while promoting bilateral trade between the USA and India, Holtec Asia President Jyoti Chatterjee said.





Earlier this year, NPCIL placed an order with Holtec Asia to supply HI-STAR transport casks to serve away-from-reactor storage for Kudankulam units 1 and 2. It also issued a call for tenders for the construction of a used fuel storage facility for the third and fourth units currently under construction at Kudankulam.





Enriched uranium fuel for Kudankulam 1 and 2 is supplied by Russia, but used fuel is retained by India for reprocessing to recover plutonium for civil use in its closed fuel cycle.







