



Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov met with NSA Ajit Doval in Moscow. Manturov participated in the meeting in his capacity as Chair of the Russian part of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation.





The parties discussed the development of trade and economic ties and current issues related to cooperation in other spheres of mutual interest, including the peaceful use of outer space.





“I think it is important to use the mechanism of the Intergovernmental Commission to the maximum degree in order to strengthen bilateral collaboration across the board,” Manturov stressed.





He also congratulated India on the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.







