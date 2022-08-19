



Bangkok: Emphasizing that India envisages a free, open, inclusive and peaceful Indo-Pacific built on a rules-based order, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Thailand, said that only those whose mindsets are built around spheres of influence and are uncomfortable with the democratization of world affairs will dispute the Indo-Pacific.





"A more collaborative outlook that transcends the orthodoxy of earlier theatres is the need of the day. This is about recognizing the realities of globalization and the consequences of re-balancing. Only those whose mindsets are built around spheres of influence and uncomfortable with the democratization of world affairs will dispute the Indo-Pacific today," Jaishankar said at the Chulalongkorn University in Thailand.





Jaishankar spoke extensively on India's Vision of the Indo-Pacific at the University.





"Delighted to speak on India's Vision of the Indo-Pacific at the prestigious Chulalongkorn University today. Addressed the changes in the landscape, the updated capabilities of players, and the importance of safeguarding the global commons," the Minister said.





Notably, India and Thailand are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations.





Recognizing that a very substantial part of India's interests now lies towards the East, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said that with this it is clear that New Delhi now looks beyond the Indian Ocean and into the Pacific.





"We envisage a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region built on a rules-based international order, sustainable & transparent infrastructure investment, freedom of navigation and over-flight, unimpeded lawful commerce, mutual respect for sovereignty, peaceful resolution of disputes, as well as equality of all nations."





Jaishankar further hailed the ASEAN grouping that noted that India envisages the bloc to be at centre of the Indo-Pacific, both literally and substantively.





"Our ASEAN partners will surely note that our interactions with them have grown, not reduced, as a result of Indo-Pacific."





The visiting minister also lauded the Quad bloc as the most prominent plurilateral platform that addresses contemporary challenges and opportunities in the Indo-Pacific.





"We are confident that the entire Indo-Pacific region will benefit from its activities and that is validated by growing recognition of its importance in the international community. If there are reservations in any quarter, these stem from a desire to exercise a veto on the choices of others and possibly a unilateralist opposition to collective and cooperative endeavours."





Furthermore, Jaishankar said that India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway has the potential of creating a completely new axis of economic activity in Asia.





EAM added that though the project has had its fair share of challenges the countries are determined to bring it to an early conclusion. "The prospects for the global order depend on a more equitable and democratic distribution of power and resources. The world must be more multi-polar. Such a multi-polar world must necessarily have a multi-polar Asia at its centre."





The Minister added that this can be achieved only if we Asian countries consolidate "our independence and expand our freedom of choice."







