



Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed that his country wishes to have 'peaceful ties' with India, which will include a 'just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute following the relevant UNSC resolutions.' The remarks were made during a meeting between Sharif and the newly appointed Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins.





"A just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of people is indispensable for peace and stability in the region," the Express Tribune quoted PM Shehbaz as saying. Shehbaz Sharif also stressed the 'facilitative' role of the international community in the said regard, saying it was 'essential for durable peace in South Asia.'





Notably, Shehbaz Sharif's statement regarding the relations between India and Pakistan comes shortly after former Pak PM Imran Khan appreciated India's foreign policy and hit out at the West over their criticism of India buying Russian oil.





During a public gathering in Lahore last week, Imran Khan-led PTI played a video of India's Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar from the Bratislava forum held in June, wherein he had said that India will do what is best for their people.





"When the Indian foreign minister was asked not to buy Russian oil, he said who are they to dictate India's foreign policy. Europe is buying Russia's oil and people need it. He (S Jaishankar) said they will continue to buy it. Ye hota hai azad mulk (this is what an independent country looks like)," Imran Khan said.





Imran Khan had further slammed the Shehbaz Sharif-led government in Pakistan for giving in to US pressure over buying Russian oil. "We had spoken to Russia over buying cheaper oil but this government has no courage to say no to US pressure. Fuel prices are skyrocketing, people are below the poverty line. I am against this slavery," the PTI chief said.







