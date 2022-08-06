



Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Friday announced that Japan has approved the COVAXIN booster dose for travellers.





"We are proud to announce, that Japan has approved COVAXIN booster dose for travellers. Another global recognition of the effectiveness of our universal COVID vaccine," Bharat Biotech tweeted.





Quarantine Station of Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare issued an advisory for the Quarantine period after entering Japan.





In an official statement, the ministry said, "Travelers who are entering or returning to Japan from countries/regions categorized as "RED" in border control measures(28) and who have not had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccination will be required to quarantine for three days at accommodations designated by a quarantine station."





It further said that the travellers will not be required to quarantine after leaving the facility. if the results of a test taken at the accommodations are negative.





"Travelers who are entering or returning to Japan from countries/regions categorized as "RED" in border control measures (28) and who have a certificate confirming they have received three vaccination doses will be required to quarantine at home/accommodations of their choosing for five days, in principle."





"However, if they take a self-test after three days after entering Japan and submit a negative result to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (Health Monitoring Centre for Overseas Entrants, or HCO) where its status is confirmed, they will not be required to remain in quarantine after that," the statement added.





The statement also said that "Travelers who are entering or returning to Japan from countries/regions categorized as "YELLOW" in border control measures(28) and have not received three vaccination doses will be required to quarantine at home/accommodations of their choosing for five days, in principle."





"However, if they take a self-test after three days after entering Japan and submit a negative result to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (Health Monitoring Centre for Overseas Entrants, or HCO) where its status is confirmed, they will not be required to remain in quarantine after that," it added.





According to Bharat Biotech, Covaxin is formulated uniquely such that the same dosage can be administered to adults and children alike, for primary and booster doses, making it a universal vaccine.







