Rajnath Singh Interacts With Military Personnel Who Took Part In Commonwealth Games
Defence Minister felicitates 25 winners of the ‘Veer Gatha’ contest held countrywide for school children last year
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday interacted with the military personnel who participated in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games at Birmingham, U.K. and later felicitated 25 winners of the ‘Veer Gatha’ contest held countrywide for school children last year.
On Mr. Singh’s interaction with the commonwealth participants, the Ministry said in a statement, “It is a commendable feat that 15 sportspersons from the three Services bagged six Gold, four Silver and five Bronze medals for India, out of the total 31 personnel who participated in the Games held between July 28 and August 8, 2022.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met Indian armed forces personnel who participated in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK, calling their performance "incredible." India won 18 gold, 15 silver, and 22 bronze medals in the games that took place between July 28 and August 8.
Singh said on Twitter: "Had a wonderful interaction with the Armed Forces personnel who represented India at the CWG in Birmingham."
"They delighted everyone with their incredible performances and made the nation proud with their achievements. Wishing these athletes success in their future endeavours," he mentioned.
