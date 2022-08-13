



Defence Minister felicitates 25 winners of the ‘Veer Gatha’ contest held countrywide for school children last year





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday interacted with the military personnel who participated in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games at Birmingham, U.K. and later felicitated 25 winners of the ‘Veer Gatha’ contest held countrywide for school children last year.





On Mr. Singh’s interaction with the commonwealth participants, the Ministry said in a statement, “It is a commendable feat that 15 sportspersons from the three Services bagged six Gold, four Silver and five Bronze medals for India, out of the total 31 personnel who participated in the Games held between July 28 and August 8, 2022.



