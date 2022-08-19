



Moscow: Russia and India are implementing joint military-technical cooperation projects in the deliveries of Igla-S man-portable air defence systems and MiG-29UPG fighter aircraft, head of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told TASS at the Army 2022 international arms show on Wednesday.





"The following projects of bilateral cooperation are at various stages of their approval: arranging the production of Ka-226T helicopters in India, delivering and setting up the licensed production of Igla-S man-portable air defence systems, delivering additional sets for the manufacture of Su-30MKI aircraft, delivering additional MiG-29UPG planes and delivering additional Ka-31 helicopters," the defence cooperation chief said.





The Army 2022 international military-technical forum organized by Russia’s Defence Ministry runs on August 15-21 on the premises of the Patriot Park near Moscow, at the Alabino practice range and the Kubinka airfield, and also in all of Russia’s Military Districts and in the Northern Fleet, in more than 30 Russian regions.







