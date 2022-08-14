



New Delhi: Noting that the situation at the border with India is stable at the moment, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong on Saturday said that Beijing conducts all activity there in accordance with agreements signed with the country.





The remarks come after reports surfaced of certain instances of Chinese combat jets flying close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.





"China conducts all activity at border in accordance with agreements signed with India. I have no specific info of any movement; the situation at the border is stable at the moment: Sun Weidong said today.





Yesterday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India-China relations cannot be normal unless border situation is and added that if China disturbs the peace and tranquillity in border areas, it will impact the relations further.





"We have maintained our position that if China disturbs the peace and tranquillity in border areas, it will impact our relations. Our relationship is not normal, it cannot be normal as the border situation is not normal," EAM S Jaishankar said in Bangalore on the India-China issue.





Last week, India and China held a special round of military talks at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point in Eastern Ladakh to discuss air space violations and provocations by the Chinese side in that area in the last 45 days.





The talks were held after the Indian Air Force sternly countered the Chinese attempts to provoke in the Eastern Ladakh sector by violating air space and the confidence-building measure lines which mandate that both sides should fly fighter planes within 10 Kms of the LAC.





"During the military talks, the Indian side strongly raised objections over the Chinese flying activities near Eastern Ladakh sector for over a month now and asked them to avoid such provocative activities," government sources told ANI.





The talks have also come at a time when the Chinese are having tense relations with multiple countries including the US over a high-profile American visit to Taiwan and its firing of ballistic missiles in the Japanese Exclusive Economic Zone.





The talks between the two sides included Air Force officers from both sides along with Army representatives.





The Indian Air Force was represented by Air Commodore Amit Sharma from the Operations branch while an equivalent rank officer came from the People's Liberation Army's Air Force side for the discussions.





The Indian Army was represented by a Major General-rank officer under the Fire and Fury Corps headed by Lt Gen A Sengupta, the sources said.







