Taiwan Sky Bow-III Air Defence Missile undergoing tests





Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence in its report presented to the Legislative Yuan said that NCSIST will increase its annual production





The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) will double its annual missile production to 500 after new production facilities in Taiwan. Presently, the state-owned corporation produces around 200 missiles of six different types in a year. A factory expansion program will likely help to double the missile production by NCSIST in Taiwan, Taiwan News reported citing CNA News.





In its recent report presented to the Legislative Yuan, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said that the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology will increase production. As per the report, the production of Sky Sword II will increase from 40 to 150 in a year. The manufacturing of Sky Bow-III surface-to-air and air defence missiles will rise from 48 to 96 per year. The production of the Hsiung Feng-III medium-range supersonic missile will grow from 20 to 70 a year.





Meanwhile, the production of Hsiung Feng-II and Hsiung Sheng will have a joint production increase from 81 to 131 per year, as per the Taiwan News report. The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) seeks to increase the production of Wan Chien air-to-ground cruise missiles from 18 to 50.





The news comes after China launched military drills around Taiwan after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island on August 2. China concluded its military drills around Taiwan on August 10. The Chinese Foreign Ministry called the visit a "serious violation" of the 'one China' principle as Beijing considers Taiwan as a part of its territory.





On August 12, Taiwan claimed that 24 Chinese aircraft and six vessels were detected around their territory. Taking to its official Twitter handle, Taiwan's Defence Ministry stated that they continue to monitor the situation. Furthermore, the Defence Ministry asserted that Taiwan responded to Beijing's activities with aircraft and land-based missile systems.





The incursions occurred just two days after China ended its military drills around Taiwan. According to Taiwan, 10 Chinese aircraft had flown on the eastern part of the median line of the Taiwan Strait and SW Air defence identification zone.







