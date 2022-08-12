



Srinagar: In yet another dastardly act of terrorism, a labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists at in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on the intervening night of August 11 and 12. The deceased was identified as Mohd Amrez. He was a resident of Bihar's Madhepura.





"During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.





In the recent times, the terrorists have been targeting the migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir.





Few days back, terrorists had attacked a tent housing labourers at Gadoora village in Pulwama, killing a labourer from Bihar. Two others were injured in the grenade attack.





The deceased was identified as Mohammad Mumtaz, who was a resident of Sakwa Parsa in Bihar.





Terrorists stepped up attacks on migrants earlier this year. The targeted killings have seen a rise in J&K ever since the Modi government nullified Articles 370 and 35(A) that gave the erstwhile state its special status. On August 5, 2019, the BJP-led central government, Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in 2019.







