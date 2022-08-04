



Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Reconciliation Front chairman Sandeep Mawa affixed tricolour on the gate of Hurriyat office in Srinagar.





Mawa, also a Kashmiri Pandit activist, put two national flags on the gate of the separatist group All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC).





This comes ahead of India's 75th Independence Day which will be celebrated across the country on August 15.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday changed his profile picture on social media accounts to a 'tiranga' or tricolour to begin a collective movement to celebrate the Indian flag. He also urged citizen of the country to do the same.





The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is part of the Centre's ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme as the country celebrates 75 years of independence.





In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast on Sunday, PM Modi had said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' was turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'tiranga' as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.





Prime Minister Modi has also urged people to hoist or display tricolour at their home between August 13 and 15 to strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement.





“This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August,” he said in a tweet.





PM Modi said that this movement will “deepen our connect” with the national flag.





As part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, to be carried out under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the tricolor will be hoisted atop more than 20 crore houses across the country for three days next month.





Over 100 crore people will participate in the campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of Mother India. It will greatly contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, according to an official statement.







