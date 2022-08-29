



Pokhran: India's Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), has successfully completed the enhanced range Pinaka rockets' user trials at Balasore and Pokhran in the past few weeks. In what is being viewed as a success for Make in India in defence, manufacturers of the system, namely, Munitions India Ltd & Economic Explosives Ltd met user requirements at trials' completion, the DRDO said on Monday, news agency ANI reported.





Being produced by Indian defence industry partners, the extended range Pinaka system is developed by Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), one of the weapons -development laboratories of the DRDO. The trials of extended range Pinaka system were conducted in presence of DRDO officials and Indian Army personnel.





In April, Pinaka MK-1 Enhanced Rocket System (EPRS) and the Pinaka Area Denial Munition Rocket Systems (ADM) were successfully test-fired at the Pokhran firing range. "Pinaka Mk-I (Enhanced) Rocket System (EPRS) and Pinaka Area Denial Munition (ADM) rocket systems have been successfully flight-tested by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Army at Pokhran firing ranges," the Ministry of Defence had said in a statement.





Last year as well, the agency had successfully test-fired Pinaka rockets from Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) at Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, Odisha. The development of the system is being viewed as a milestone in the Make in India program, which aims at achieving self-reliance in defence besides other sectors.







