Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari taking off in a Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS fighter jet in Bangalore, Karnataka.

He was seen taking off in an India-made light combat aircraft, Tejas fighter jet.





CAS was demonstrated the capabilities of the Light Combat Helicopter and HTT-40 as well as updates on the TEJAS. He also interacted with the designers and test crew to understand the current status and future plans.





IAF has planned to induct 83 TEJAS MK-1A version. Last Year, The Indian Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had cleared the purchase of 73 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A fighter aircraft and ten TEJAS MK-1 Trainer aircraft.





TEJAS MK-1A variant is a fourth-generation advanced fighter aircraft. It features critical operational capabilities such as active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, beyond visual range (BVR) missile, electronic warfare (EW) suite and air-to-air refuelling (AAR) and host of new technologies.







