



Srinagar: Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.





Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Poshkreeri area of Anantnag district following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.





He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the security forces who retaliated.





Two terrorists were killed in the gun battle, the official said, adding the duo was affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.





"Killed terrorists identified as Danish Bhat @ Kokab Duree & Basharat Nabi, both affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM. Both were involved in killing of one TA soldier Saleem on 9 April 2021 & killing of two civilians on 29 May 2021 in Jablipora," Additional DGP, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.







