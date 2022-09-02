



Following 'specific input' generated by Kashmir Police, an encounter was carried out in the Nowgam area of Srinagar district. Two terrorists were killed during the operation. The security forces stated that a 'search' was underway.





The two terrorists who were killed earlier today were affiliated with the AGuh terror outfit, as per the police. The AGuH i.e. Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind is a terrorist organisation which has links with Al Qaeda and the group is reported to be active in the Valley.





"Srinagar Police and 50RR are on the job," the Kashmir Police shared on Twitter.





The two terrorists have been identified as Aijaz Rasool Nazar, a Pulwama native, and Shahid Ahmad.





"They were involved in a recent terror attack on an outside labourer, namely, Muneer-ul-Islam from West Bengal, on 2/9/22 in Pulwama," ADGP Kashmir said.







