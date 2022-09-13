



NEW DELHI - TATA Group-owned Air India said on Monday that it will lease 30 Boeing and Airbus aircraft, expanding its fleet by more than 25%.





Air India's new owner, the autos-to-steel conglomerate TATA Group, faces an uphill task to upgrade the carrier's ageing fleet and turn around its financials and service levels.





"After a long time without significant growth, Air India is delighted to resume expanding its fleet and global footprint," said Air India Chief Executive Campbell Wilson.





"These new aircraft, together with existing aircraft being returned to service, address an immediate need for more capacity and connectivity and mark a strong step forward."





The latest deals comprise the leasing of 21 Airbus A320neos, four Airbus A321neos and five Boeing B777-200LRs.





The Airbus jets will begin joining the fleet in the first quarter of next year and are expected to be deployed on domestic and short-haul international routes.





The B777-200LRs will join the fleet between December and March, with deployment likely to be on routes from Indian cities to the United States.





The airline currently has 54 narrow-body aircraft and 33 wide-body aircraft operational, it said in a statement, adding that more are expected to be in service soon.







