



New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be on a visit to India from September 5 to September 8, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.





The Bangladesh Prime Minister during her visit will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. She will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on PM Hasina during her visit to New Delhi. Hasina is also likely to visit Ajmer Sharif. She last visited India in October 2019.





"Visit of Bangladeshi PM will strengthen the multifaceted relations between the two countries which is based on historical and cultural ties and mutual trust and understanding," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said while providing details of Hasina's visit to India.





Earlier, in June, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen also said that PM Hasina can visit New Delhi in the first week of September, The Daily Star reported.





Momen said that both the countries are holding discussions to finalise a date in early September for Sheikh Hasina's visit to New Delhi.





He further said the Bangladesh side conveyed that September first week and or a date in the first 10 days of September would be convenient. However, at that time, the Bangladesh Foreign Minister said that the date would be finalised soon through discussions so that the visit can take place before the beginning of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).





The 77th session of the UNGA will open on September 13 this year. Momen said Bangladesh and India decided to implement the bilateral decisions ahead of Hasina's India visit.





Momen visited India on a three-day official trip on June 18 for the Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) between the two countries.





In the 7th Meeting of the JCC, Jaishankar showed solidarity with visiting Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen at the unprecedented flooding in Northern Bangladesh and said that India is ready to assist the country with the relief efforts.





"We would also like to convey our support and solidarity at the unprecedented flooding that we have had in Northern Bangladesh. We have also had in North-East. We are now sharing flood management data for an extended period. I would like to take the opportunity to convey that if in any concrete way, we can be of assistance to you in the management of flood and relief efforts, we would be very glad to be supportive. It would be in keeping with our relationship," said Jaishankar.





Jaishankar and Momen last met in the inaugural session of the NADI conference 2022 "Asian Confluence River Conclave 2022" in Guwahati. "I think that was really something that both of us were able to demonstrate in many ways, outside Delhi and outside our capitals, how good our relationship is," said Jaishankar recalling his meeting with his counterpart in Guwahati.







