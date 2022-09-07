



On the occasion of commissioning ceremony of India's first indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant, SAIL- Bokaro Steel Plant takes immense pride in the fact that it has not only supplied the DMR warship grade steel for the carrier for it's critical parts, but has also been a foremost partner with Indian Navy in its quest for warship grade steel during the last 20 years. One of the first trials of the defence grade steel ever in India was carried out in Bokaro Steel Plant as early as in the year 2002. This rather modest beginning paved the way for the subsequent production of more than 50,000 tons of DMR steel (till date), including 30000 tonnes for the INS Vikrant by SAIL- with a good chunk out of it coming from Bokaro Steel Plant.





It is also noteworthy that Bokaro Steel Plant has achieved this unique feat without having a dedicated Vacuum Degasser Unit which otherwise is vital for producing steel of such a grade anywhere in the world. It reflects the mettle of our engineers & workers, working always for nation building. Notably, the DMR grade steel is highly corrosion resistant with specific weight & resilient qualities for warship & other maritime uses characterised by higher strength & superior toughness at temperature as low as -60 degree C.





Earlier, marine grade steel was mostly imported. The indigenously developed & produced steel has given a shot in the arm to 'Make in India' drive apart from achieving self-reliance in a strategic material through import substitution. This continuous journey of partnership with the Indian Navy has achieved an important milestone today in the shape of the engineering Marvel called INS Vikrant. SAIL-Bokaro Steel Plant also takes immense pride in its engineers, workers and service providers on this historic occasion.







