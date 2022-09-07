



New Delhi: External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday congratulated James Cleverly for becoming United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary and hoped to enhance India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





"Congratulations @JamesCleverly for your new responsibility as UK's Foreign Secretary. Looking forward to working together to advance #IndiaUK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.





Liz Truss, UK's new Prime Minister has appointed James Cleverly as the Foreign Secretary.





Jaishankar congratulated British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on getting elected as the leader of UK Conservative Party.





"Congratulations @trussliz on being elected as the leader of UK Conservative Party. Your commitment to raising India-UK cooperation to a higher level is well known. Confident that our relationship will grow further under your leadership," he had tweeted.





Last month, India and UK held the Joint Consultative Committee (JCC), where both the countries reached to facilitate the exchange of experiences and best practices in the area of working of commercial courts, and alternate dispute resolution mechanisms, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Law and Justice.





India-UK further agreed that training and capacity enhancement programs would be conducted in reputed Institutes for legal advisers, draftsmen, judicial officers, prosecutors and legal professionals and in time bound manner.





The Roadmap 2030 for India-UK future relations was launched during a virtual summit between the two countries in May last year. This Roadmap is for revitalised and dynamic connections between people, re-energised trade, investment and technological collaboration.





During Liz Truss visit to India this year, Truss along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved so far concerning Roadmap 2030 and agreed to further intensify efforts to deliver results in priority areas of trade and investments, defence, and migration.





Both sides appreciated the substantial progress made in the India-UK FTA negotiations with two productive rounds completed since its launch in January 2022.







