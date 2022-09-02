



Shopian: Three terrorists were neutralised in an encounter in Nagbal area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.





One of the killed terrorists was identified as Danish Bhat who was involved in serial killings, police said.





Police, Army and CRPF had cordoned off the area before starting the encounter, Kumar said.





No collateral damage occurred in the process of the encounter.





“3 SSP Shopian received information that 3 terrorists were hiding in Nagbal area. Police, 2 Army & CRPF cordoned the area and an encounter was started. No collateral damage occurred. 1 A terrorist named Danish Bhat involved in serial killings & other 2 were neutralised,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.





In another incident, Police on Wednesday claimed to have killed a terrorist in an encounter in Bomai Sopore in Kashmir’s Baramulla district.





“Encounter has started in the Bomai area of Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” a police spokesman said.







