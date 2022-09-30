A PFI Terror Kit





PFI leaders had been planning to destabilise the nation, sources within the know of issues submitted





A written content material offering directions on making IEDs was recovered from Mohammed Nadeem, a PFI chief in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki.





A doc titled ‘a brief course on methods to make IEDs utilizing simply out there supplies’ was recovered from Ahmed Beg Nadwi’s place, a PFI chief in Khadra, Uttar Pradesh.





“Two Lowrance LHR-80 had been recovered from the residence of Barakathulla, the SDPI’s Ramnad disrict president in Tamil Nadu,” a supply with the safety businesses has stated.





Based on sources, an enormous amount of money was recovered from the residence of Shahid Khan, a PFI chief in Bengaluru, and bodily training (PE) information was recovered from the PFI workplace in Kolkata.





PE supplies had been additionally recovered from the home of PFI’s Maharashtra president, Irfan Milli.





The regulation enforcement businesses have recovered lots of of incriminating supplies from the hideouts of the accused which point out that PFI wished to make India an Islamic nation by 2047.





A number of the key paperwork together with the brochures and CDs associated to Mission 2047 (doc containing materials for changing India into an Islamic State) was recovered from the possession of vp of PFI Maharashtra and PE materials from the home of state president.





The businesses recovered pen drives containing movies associated to IS, Gajwa-e-Hind and methods to unfold their ideology. A Lowrance handheld Marine radio units recovered from Tamil Nadu PFI management and plenty of such different supplies.





The businesses stated that PFI had a protracted historical past of claiming victimisation however the actuality was reverse of it.





It stated that the violence orchestrated by PFI’s leaders and cadres publish arrest of its leaders uncovered their violent tendencies.





Southern states, particularly Kerala and Tamil Nadu the place PFI has appreciable presence, witnessed spate of violence in aftermath of arrest of PFI leaders.





Many members of the PFI engaged in violence together with throwing petrol bombs and arson in a number of locations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala in protest towards the motion by the NIA.





The PFI broken a number of authorities and personal autos, hurled petrol bombs at a number of homes and held street blockades, creating inconvenience to the general public.





OMA Salam, the PFI Chairman is presently beneath suspension from his division Kerala State Electrical energy Board (KSEB) and present process departmental enquiry for his unauthorised journey overseas and in addition holding the publish of PFI Chairman whereas being a authorities worker.





A diary recovered by ED from Salam’s shut affiliate M. Mohammed Ismail revealed a couple of sinister plot of PFI and Salam to create a civil war-like state of affairs in India.





Nazarudheen Ealamaram, nationwide secretary of PFI, has 10 circumstances registered towards him beneath totally different sections since 2009.





P. Koya, nationwide govt council member of PFI was a “dedicated SIMI chief”, and an “Ansar” throughout 1978-79. He was additionally concerned in making a divide between Gujjars and Malis of Rajasthan.





He together with EM Abdul Rahiman, vp of PFI was privately hosted by IHH, an Al-Qaeda linked Turkish charity organisation.





EM Abdul Rahiman was the All India Basic Secretary of SIMI in 1984 and was additionally related to Karuna Basis, a pro-SIMI organisation.





Anis Ahmed, Basic Secretary of PFI had overtly supported and praised Hamas.





“The checklist is lengthy. It can take not less than dozens of pages simply to explain the legal previous of the PFI management. The purpose is — many of the PFI leaders have a darkish previous full of hate for the nation and its institutions. All they need is the implementation of their very own ideology at any price. They don’t have any concern for the frequent Muslims,” a supply stated.







