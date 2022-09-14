



Baluchistan: At a time when the crime chart continues to climb across Pakistan, two men were killed by gunmen in the Baluchistan province of Pakistan on Monday.





The gun attack occurred in the Khadkocha village on the outskirts of Mastung town of Baluchistan province when armed men barged into a house and opened indiscriminate fire, causing the death of two people, according to Dawn.





According to police officials, the incident took place some 60km south of Quetta and the dead and the injured were immediately taken to the district hospital.





Those who died due to the gun attack were identified as Mohammad Hussain and Badal Khan, Dawn reported.





The investigations are underway as Police have registered a case and launched a search for the attackers. The gun attacks in Pakistan have been on the surge in recent times.





Several incidents of gun attacks have been reported in the Mastung district of Pakistan previously as well leading to casualties.





Earlier in August, unidentified gunmen killed two people and injured four others in firing in the Pashtunabad area. The victims died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.





In a separate incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two students and a teacher were injured after unidentified men lobbed a grenade onto a seminary at Taj Colony on Chashma Road in Dera Ismail Khan district, Dawn newspaper reported.





Meanwhile, four members of a family were killed in a gas leak explosion in a house earlier in Multan, Dawn reported.





The explosion had occurred in the house of Mohammad Farooq, resulting in injuries to four of his family members, including his wife, a son, a daughter and a daughter-in-law.







