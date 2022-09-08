



BANGALORE: HAL is proud to be associated with India’s first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, IAC-1 Vikrant which was commissioned recently as INS Vikrant by the Prime Minister at Kochi.





IAC is powered by four General Electric LM2500 Gas Turbines supplied by HAL. These Gas Turbines were assembled and tested at HAL’s dedicated facility at Bangalore. With the power of 88 MW and top speed of 28 Knots, INS Vikrant is truly enhancing the maritime capability of India.





HAL carried out critical activities towards readiness of IAC for basin trials. HAL’s team was actively involved in the integration of the power plant to the IAC and was onboard IAC for all sea trials in the absence of foreign OEM representatives contributing substantially to the Make-in-India concept.







