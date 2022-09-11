



SHILLONG: Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari recently visited the state capital during which he emphasised the need for critical analysis and measures to enhance operational preparedness.





According to a statement, the Chief of the Air Staff visited the Eastern Air Command (EAC) from September 7 to 9 for the annual EAC Commanders’ Conference.





He was received by EAC Commanding-in-Chief Air Marshal DK Patnaik on his arrival in Shillong.





Addressing the conference, the IAF chief emphasised the need for critical analysis and measures to enhance operational preparedness.





“He apprised the Commanders of the current security scenario, geopolitical situation and the role of IAF in dealing with various contingencies,” the statement said.





The IAF chief also highlighted the need for maintaining high operational readiness round the clock and retaining focus on capability enhancement.





During his visit, the IAF chief also conferred trophies upon IAF stations for achieving excellence in the fields of operations, maintenance and administration.





Earlier on Wednesday, the Air Chief Marshal had called on Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.





“Delighted to interact with Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari. Discussed various issues related to national security, especially in NE. Extended my gratitude on behalf of the people of Assam towards IAF for selflessly serving the country,” the Assam chief minister said in a tweet.







